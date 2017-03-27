Doctors checking previous prescriptions before writing new prescriptions
Patients who take opioids or other controlled substances are under greater scrutiny as Wisconsin doctors have begun to check a database of drugs previously given to patients before they write certain prescriptions. The La Crosse Tribune reports the mandatory use of the state's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program is meant to prevent patients from seeking narcotics and ensure they are using potentially dangerous drugs appropriately.
