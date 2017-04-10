DNYD PL8S: License plates banned in Wisconsin
With Wisconsin expanding its license plates from six to seven letters and numbers, the Department of Transportation's Special Plates Unit will have its hands full with new and unique requests for personalized license plates. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is tasked by state law to watch out for "connotations offensive to good taste or decency" in personalized license plates.
