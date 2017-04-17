DNR online chat will explore citizen-...

DNR online chat will explore citizen-based resource monitoring

Join Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources experts Wednesday, April 19, at noon for an online chat about citizen-based monitoring opportunities in Wisconsin. A DNR online chat starting at noon Wednesday is a great opportunity to learn about citizen-based resource monitoring in Wisconsin such as monitoring dissolved oxygen in the Ten Mile Creek Watershed.

