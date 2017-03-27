Dividing lines clear on budget as pub...

Dividing lines clear on budget as public gets to weigh in

Any doubts that key parts of Gov. Scott Walker's budget face significant hurdles among fellow Republicans who control the Legislature have been erased after three days of hearings that exposed rare bipartisan opposition to the spending plan. Do away with a popular outdoors magazine in favor of social media outreach? Not everyone in rural Wisconsin has strong internet connections.

