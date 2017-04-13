Democratic Socialists of America look to dispel myths around...

In an attempt to achieve a just society in which the government and economy serves the people, Madison's chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America met to distinguish the goals between capitalism and socialism and the need to spur a socialist movement. Socialism in its ideal state is defined as a system that believes in 'one person, one voice, one vote', and seeks to eliminate the role of private money in politics, Silberman said.

