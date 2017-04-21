DATCP seeks loan help for dairy farmers in distress due to Canadian trade issue
Wisconsin's Secretary of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is working with lenders to ensure 75 milk producers that lost buyers due to a change in Canadian trade policy won't lose their farms. Grassland Dairy notified those farms in March they will stop buying their milk, after the Canadian market for ultra-filtered milk - a high protein milk concentrate used in cheese production - dried up.
