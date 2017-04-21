DATCP seeks loan help for dairy farme...

DATCP seeks loan help for dairy farmers in distress due to Canadian trade issue

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Wisconsin's Secretary of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is working with lenders to ensure 75 milk producers that lost buyers due to a change in Canadian trade policy won't lose their farms. Grassland Dairy notified those farms in March they will stop buying their milk, after the Canadian market for ultra-filtered milk - a high protein milk concentrate used in cheese production - dried up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic... Apr 20 BHM5267 1
jakubowski Apr 15 Sad 2
News Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid... Apr 10 kyman 2
Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type... Apr 8 Volcan 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Apr 6 Russian POTUS 177
News Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras Mar 23 BHM5267 1
Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15) Mar '17 AAA 7
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,212 • Total comments across all topics: 280,491,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC