Christians angry after Egypt church blasts

A day after brazen ISIS attacks killed dozens at two Coptic Christian churches on Palm Sunday, Egypt declared a three-month state of emergency, a measure created to help authorities root out the killers. Meanwhile, the Egyptian security forces killed hundreds of terrorists and arrested a similar number of suspects as part of the country's "anti-terror war" declared by former army chief and current President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi following Morsi's ouster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.