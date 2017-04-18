Champions of city trees from througho...

Champions of city trees from throughout Wisconsin lauded for outstanding community service

Five individuals and organizations dedicated to protecting, preserving and increasing the number of trees lining city streets, filling community parks and beautifying neighborhoods throughout the state earned recognition from the Wisconsin Urban Forestry Council at the recent 2017 Wisconsin Arborist Association/DNR conference in Green Bay. "The awards recognize and thank individuals and organizations for their work and commitment to the trees, plantings, habitat and economic benefits they provide," said Kristin Gies , co-chair of the Wisconsin Urban Forestry Council's award committee.

