Central Wisconsin under 'Very High' fire danger warning
Burning is not permitted Monday in most of central Wisconsin due to very high fire danger levels, according to the Department of Natural Resources. Marathon, Taylor, Clark, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Juneau, Adams and Waushara counties are currently listed as "Very High" for fire danger .
