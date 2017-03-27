Capital City Sunday
Stanford Physics Graduate Robert Harlow, the first declared Democratic candidate for the 2018 Wisconsin Governor's race, was the featured guest on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday. A group of citizens is trying to encourage former Badgers and Packers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher to run for Governor in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|21 hr
|slick willie expl...
|151
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15)
|Mar 21
|AAA
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons...
|Mar 13
|BHM5267
|1
|Capital City Sunday
|Mar 12
|HELP KIDS with DR...
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar 10
|Alien Touch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC