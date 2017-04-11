Canada says don't blame it for Wisconsin dairy woes
Canada blames "We certainly empathize with the problems faced by the industry in the United States, which stem from over-supply of a milk and the ensuing difficulties for some processing plants to keep up. Canada says don't blame it for Wisconsin dairy woes Canada blames "We certainly empathize with the problems faced by the industry in the United States, which stem from over-supply of a milk and the ensuing difficulties for some processing plants to keep up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Mon
|kyman
|2
|jakubowski
|Mon
|kyman
|1
|Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type...
|Apr 8
|Volcan
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Apr 6
|Russian POTUS
|177
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15)
|Mar 21
|AAA
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC