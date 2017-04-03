'Blue Lives Matter' legislation draws...

'Blue Lives Matter' legislation draws criticism at the Capitol

A bill that would making attacking a law enforcement officer a hate crime in Wisconsin faced criticism Thursday, during a public hearing at the Capitol. State Representative David Steffen , the sponsor of the so-called "Blue Lives Matter" bill, said the proposal will help protect those who risk their lives doing their jobs.

