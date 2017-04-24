Bipartisan Index rates Wisconsin's congress members Friday, April 28
A new report issued by The Lugar Center and Georgetown University's School of Public Policy says Wisconsin's U.S. Senators aren't near the top when it comes to working on bipartisan legislation. The annual report ranks how often each member of Congress works across party lines.
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal...
|Thu
|huntcoyotes
|25
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|Apr 24
|Parden Pard
|8
|Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic...
|Apr 20
|BHM5267
|1
|jakubowski
|Apr 15
|Sad
|2
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Apr 10
|kyman
|2
|Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type...
|Apr 8
|Volcan
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Apr 6
|Russian POTUS
|175
