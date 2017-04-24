Bill would eliminate last of Wisconsi...

Bill would eliminate last of Wisconsin's prevailing wage

The Senate Committee on Labor and Regulatory reform will hold a public hearing Monday on a proposal to end minimum salary requirements on state construction projects. The Legislature in 2015 ended prevailing wage on local projects.

