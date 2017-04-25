Belleville man injured after being shot at Monday night
Police are investigating a shooting on Madison's south side, after a man showed up to Madison Police Department's South District Station late Monday night with a head wound . The 27-year-old Belleville man told police he was shot at while pulling into a BP gas station on the 4500 block of Verona Road, around 8:45 pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal...
|2 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|11
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|Apr 24
|Parden Pard
|8
|Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic...
|Apr 20
|BHM5267
|1
|jakubowski
|Apr 15
|Sad
|2
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Apr 10
|kyman
|2
|Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type...
|Apr 8
|Volcan
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Apr 6
|Russian POTUS
|175
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC