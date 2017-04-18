Bail set for Wisconsin man charged in...

Bail set for Wisconsin man charged in student's death

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

This undated photo provided by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Economics shows graduate student Wenxin Huai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic... 16 hr BHM5267 1
jakubowski Apr 15 Sad 2
News Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid... Apr 10 kyman 2
Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type... Apr 8 Volcan 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Apr 6 Russian POTUS 177
News Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras Mar 23 BHM5267 1
Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15) Mar 21 AAA 7
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,588 • Total comments across all topics: 280,449,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC