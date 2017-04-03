Assessing the 'State of the Tribes' in Wisconsin
A call for better cooperation between the state and Wisconsin's Native American tribes, as lawmakers heard the 13th annual State of the Tribes address at the Capitol Tuesday. Stockbridge-Munsee Community President Shannon Holsey delivered the annual speech, and urged members of the Legislature to reach out their hands to tribal leaders.
