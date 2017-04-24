As Wisconsin battles opioid crisis, statewide Drug Take Back set for April 29
As Wisconsin works to battle an opioid crisis, the state's Department of Justice has set up a drug take back for Saturday, April 29. Residents are urged to drop off unused or expired prescription medications and over-the-counter medications to take back locations throughout the state. "More than two thirds of people who have abused prescription painkillers got them illegally from a friend or family member," said Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel.
