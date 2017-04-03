April public meetings will gather feedback regarding outdoor recreation in northern Wisconsin
The Department of Natural Resources will hold three public open houses to gather input regarding outdoor recreation opportunities in the Northwoods Region of Wisconsin. The Recreation Opportunities Analysis will examine existing outdoor-based recreation opportunities and future recreation needs in eight regions throughout Wisconsin .
