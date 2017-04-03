Alliant Energy names David de Leon Vice President of Wisconsin Operations
Patricia Kampling, Alliant Energy Corporation Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, announced that David de Leon has been named Vice President of Wisconsin Operations. In his role, David will lead the company's Wisconsin energy delivery and generation operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|6 hr
|Russian POTUS
|177
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15)
|Mar 21
|AAA
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons...
|Mar 13
|BHM5267
|1
|Capital City Sunday
|Mar 12
|HELP KIDS with DR...
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar 10
|Alien Touch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC