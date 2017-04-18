AgStar merger creating one of nation'...

AgStar merger creating one of nation's largest farm credit associations

The merger of three major agricultural lenders in the Upper Midwest is raising questions about how big is too big when it comes to the Farm Credit System. Some also are worried the consolidated companies will ignore small and beginning farmers and siphon business away from commercial banks.

