About Town: Orange barn manager bringing horse to Wis. contest NEW
Submitted photoPhilip Whitmore, the barn manager at Crimson Acres in Orange, and Artie, a 9-year-old Appaloosa stallion, "ride a wave" during a routine Whitmore has choreographed as part of the "Star Search" contest at the Midwest Horse Fair in Wisconsin, from April 20 to 23. Submitted photoPhilip Whitmore, the barn manager at Crimson Acres in ... (more)
