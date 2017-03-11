Wisconsin unemployment rate hits 16 year low
The state Department of Workforce Development reports the unemployment rate during January hit 3.9 percent - down from 4.1 percent in December. Despite numerous individual achievements by businesses, employment rates, as well as unemployment rates in the first month of 2017 have continued to struggle.
