Wisconsin unemployment rate hits 16 year low

The state Department of Workforce Development reports the unemployment rate during January hit 3.9 percent - down from 4.1 percent in December. Despite numerous individual achievements by businesses, employment rates, as well as unemployment rates in the first month of 2017 have continued to struggle.

