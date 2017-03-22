Wisconsin Unemployment Insurance Bene...

Wisconsin Unemployment Insurance Benefits Upon Discharge for...

Wisconsin Unemployment Insurance Benefits Upon Discharge for Absenteeism - the Employer's Policy May Be More Generous, But Not More Restrictive, Than the Statutory Default The Wisconsin Court of Appeals issued a decision in an unemployment insurance benefits case on March 8 that provides clarity where an employee is discharged for absenteeism. The case is Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development v.

