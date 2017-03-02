Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson Sends C...

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson Sends Cease and Desist Letter to a Constituent

A Milwaukee man received a letter sent by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson's staff, ordering him to refrain from calling or visiting the senator's office. An image purportedly showing a cease and desist letter sent from by the staff of Ron Johnson, a Republican U.S. senator representing the state of Wisconsin, to a resident of Milwaukee was published by the group Citizen Action for Wisconsin in February 2017.

