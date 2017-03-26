Wisconsin schools teach penmanship despite standards change
Some Wisconsin students are still learning cursive, even though it's not required in the Common Core education standards. The Leader-Telegram reports that elementary students in the Eau Claire school district, the Chippewa Falls school district, Altoona schools and Regis Catholic Schools all learn cursive.
