Wisconsin Republicans clash on fetal tissue approach
Republican Wisconsin lawmakers who for years have sought to ban the use of aborted fetal tissue in the state are now bickering among themselves over what to do. Two GOP factions have formed in the Legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Capital City Sunday
|11 hr
|HELP KIDS with DR...
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Fri
|Alien Touch
|1
|Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies
|Mar 6
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb 13
|vocal local
|31
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|Feb '17
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb '17
|Jo Ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC