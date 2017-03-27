Wisconsin lawmakers target adults who...

Wisconsin lawmakers target adults who host underage drinkers

Adults who let teenagers drink in their homes would be breaking the law under a proposal two Republican Wisconsin lawmakers are circulating. The bill would address what Rep. Andre Jacque and Sen. Van Wanggaard call the "social host" loophole in current state law, which prohibits people who are old enough to drink from allowing people who aren't 21 to drink alcohol in "premises" owned or controlled by the person who is of legal drinking age.

