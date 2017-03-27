Wisconsin lawmakers offer differing views of youth prison
A Democratic lawmaker says meeting with inmates at the Wisconsin's youth prison left him with serious concerns about conditions there despite recent efforts to improve them. The Legislature's Assembly Corrections Committee met Thursday to discuss five of its members' tour of the Lincoln Hills youth prison in Irma earlier this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|6 hr
|huntcoyotes
|149
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15)
|Mar 21
|AAA
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons...
|Mar 13
|BHM5267
|1
|Capital City Sunday
|Mar 12
|HELP KIDS with DR...
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar 10
|Alien Touch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC