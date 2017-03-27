Wisconsin lawmakers offer differing v...

Wisconsin lawmakers offer differing views of youth prison

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

A Democratic lawmaker says meeting with inmates at the Wisconsin's youth prison left him with serious concerns about conditions there despite recent efforts to improve them. The Legislature's Assembly Corrections Committee met Thursday to discuss five of its members' tour of the Lincoln Hills youth prison in Irma earlier this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? 6 hr huntcoyotes 149
News Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras Mar 23 BHM5267 1
Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15) Mar 21 AAA 7
News Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
News Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons... Mar 13 BHM5267 1
News Capital City Sunday Mar 12 HELP KIDS with DR... 1
News Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement... Mar 10 Alien Touch 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,107 • Total comments across all topics: 279,939,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC