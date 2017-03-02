Wisconsin hockey: Hudson advances to state semifinals with convincing win
Hudson dominated all the stat categories in its 4-0 win over Eau Claire Memorial in Thursday's Wisconsin boys hockey state quarterfinals in Madison. The Raiders were called for five penalties, giving the Old Abes 10 minutes of time on the power play, but the Hudson penalty kill stood strong each time.
