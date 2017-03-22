Wisconsin football recruiting: ILB Jack Sanborn commits to Badgers
In recent seasons, the Badgers have found themselves moving into Illinois and finding success in grabbing talented prospects, and on Wednesday, the Badgers earned themselves a potentially massive commitment in 247sports composite four-star inside linebacker Jack Sanborn. Sanborn is a highly active, sideline-to-sideline presence for Lake Zurich high school in Lake Zurich, Illinois.
