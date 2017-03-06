Wisconsin Elections Commission member Millis resigns
Wisconsin Elections Commission member Don Millis has resigned and is being replaced by the former chief of staff for former Republican Assembly Speaker Mike Huebsch. Millis submitted a resignation letter effective Friday, saying the obligations of his law practice made it impossible for him to continue serving.
