Wisconsin Elections Commission member...

Wisconsin Elections Commission member Millis resigns

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Wisconsin Elections Commission member Don Millis has resigned and is being replaced by the former chief of staff for former Republican Assembly Speaker Mike Huebsch. Millis submitted a resignation letter effective Friday, saying the obligations of his law practice made it impossible for him to continue serving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies 12 hr BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac... Feb 18 Sean Spicer 4
News Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Feb 13 vocal local 31
read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!! Feb 6 Nipples6280 1
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Feb 6 Jo Ann 1
News Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ... Feb '17 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin union membership continues to fall Jan '17 BHM5267 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,184 • Total comments across all topics: 279,367,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC