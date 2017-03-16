Wisconsin Democrats propose gun restr...

Wisconsin Democrats propose gun restrictions for buses

14 hrs ago

Democratic lawmakers from the Madison area are circulating a bill that would give state and local governments the authority to prohibit weapons on public transit. Its unveiling Thursday comes even though Republican leaders overseeing record majorities have already said they have no interest in such legislation.

