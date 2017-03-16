Wisconsin Democrats propose gun restrictions for buses
Democratic lawmakers from the Madison area are circulating a bill that would give state and local governments the authority to prohibit weapons on public transit. Its unveiling Thursday comes even though Republican leaders overseeing record majorities have already said they have no interest in such legislation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|18 hr
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons...
|Mar 13
|BHM5267
|1
|Capital City Sunday
|Mar 12
|HELP KIDS with DR...
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar 10
|Alien Touch
|1
|Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies
|Mar 6
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|vocal local
|31
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC