Wisconsin conservationists, farmers clash at hearing
The Wisconsin Senate's top Republican tried to persuade his colleagues Wednesday to pass a measure that would relax high-capacity well regulations, saying the move would give farmers regulatory certainty even as lake home owners and conservationists lined up to oppose the proposal. The Legislature has been wrestling for years with how to regulate high-capacity wells, defined as wells that can withdraw more than 100,000 gallons of water per day.
