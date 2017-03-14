Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind rules ...

Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind rules out run for governor

9 hrs ago Read more: WIGM-AM Medford

Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind has decided against a run for governor next year. The La Crosse Democrat said in a statement Friday that he's been encouraged to run by many people during his travels around the state.

