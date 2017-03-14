Wisconsin company wins US Championshi...

Wisconsin company wins US Championship Cheese Contest

Read more: Daily Herald

The Sartori company in Antigo won the title at this year's U.S. Championship Cheese Contest with its Sartori Reserve Black Pepper BellaVitano, by master cheesemaker Mike Matucheski. The U.S. championship is considered the largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the country.

