Wisconsin bill would allow hidden weapons without license
Hidden handguns could be legally carried without a license in Wisconsin under a far-reaching, Republican-backed proposal unveiled Tuesday that immediately drew bipartisan opposition. The bill would also allow licensed concealed carry permit holders to bring firearms into places where they are currently barred, including school buildings, unless signs are posted prohibiting them.
