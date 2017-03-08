Wisconsin Assembly passes 'right to try' bill
After passing the Wisconsin state Senate, the Assembly unanimously voted 98-0 to legalize the possession of a medical marijuana extract oil. The second bill gives terminally ill patients access to experimental drugs still under federal review.
