Wisconsin and Illinois Activists Conv...

Wisconsin and Illinois Activists Converge on House Speaker Paul...

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Common Dreams

Wisconsin and Illinois Activists Converge on House Speaker Paul Ryan's Racine Office With a Message about Health Care Repeal: to demand that House Speaker Paul Ryan drop his plan to take away health care from tens of millions of people around the country - and pass Medicare for all. The action is one of the #ResistTrumpTuesdays events that have been held around the country since January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons... 8 hr BHM5267 1
News Capital City Sunday Sun HELP KIDS with DR... 1
News Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement... Mar 10 Alien Touch 1
News Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies Mar 6 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac... Feb 18 Sean Spicer 4
News Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Feb 13 vocal local 31
read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!! Feb '17 Nipples6280 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,371 • Total comments across all topics: 279,530,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC