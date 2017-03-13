Wisconsin and Illinois Activists Converge on House Speaker Paul...
Wisconsin and Illinois Activists Converge on House Speaker Paul Ryan's Racine Office With a Message about Health Care Repeal: to demand that House Speaker Paul Ryan drop his plan to take away health care from tens of millions of people around the country - and pass Medicare for all. The action is one of the #ResistTrumpTuesdays events that have been held around the country since January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons...
|8 hr
|BHM5267
|1
|Capital City Sunday
|Sun
|HELP KIDS with DR...
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar 10
|Alien Touch
|1
|Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies
|Mar 6
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb 13
|vocal local
|31
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|Feb '17
|Nipples6280
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC