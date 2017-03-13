Wis. landlord can evict roommate beca...

Wis. landlord can evict roommate because he's black, court rules

A Wisconsin appeals court says a white landlord had the right to kick a tenant out of his house because he is black. Michael Haller forced Martin Jones to move out of his home in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood in 2013 after Haller's wife said she didn't feel comfortable with an African-American living in their house.

