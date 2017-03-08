Winning beer selected to be next brew at Wisconsin Brewing Company
A new beer will soon be coming out of a collaboration between a group of UW-Madison students and the brewers at Wisconsin Brewing Company. The new American Pale Ale brew was made by Graham Michaels and Elliot Dhuey, the winners of this year's student brewing competition.
