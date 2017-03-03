Wauwatosa competes in Rube Goldberg regional

Spencer Schmidt of the Wauwatosa West team resets one of the steps in their machine during a STEM Forward Wisconsin Regional High School Rube Goldberg competition on March 3 at Waukesha County Technical College in Pewaukee. The Team created a machine that took 55 steps to apply a bandage using a theme of the movie Home Alone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WauwatosaNOW.com.