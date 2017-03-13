Walker says it would be 'unwise' to reject self-insurance

Gov. Scott Walker warned his fellow Republicans on Thursday that it would "unwise" to reject his proposal to switch state workers to a self-insurance model, saying ditching the plan would cost the state tens of millions of dollars in savings. Walker make the remarks to The Associated Press after Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke told University of Wisconsin-Madison professors during a campus budget forum that the Legislature will likely reject the plan.

