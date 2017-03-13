Walker says it would be 'unwise' to reject self-insurance
Gov. Scott Walker warned his fellow Republicans on Thursday that it would "unwise" to reject his proposal to switch state workers to a self-insurance model, saying ditching the plan would cost the state tens of millions of dollars in savings. Walker make the remarks to The Associated Press after Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke told University of Wisconsin-Madison professors during a campus budget forum that the Legislature will likely reject the plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Thu
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons...
|Mar 13
|BHM5267
|1
|Capital City Sunday
|Mar 12
|HELP KIDS with DR...
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar 10
|Alien Touch
|1
|Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies
|Mar 6
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|vocal local
|31
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC