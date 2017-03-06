Voters Write The Checks For Schools Tuesday, March 7
A new report shows voters in several Wisconsin school districts approved $1.35 billion in borrowing for construction projects last year. An analysis by the Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance found voters in 54 districts agreed to borrowing money for new construction projects, which marked the highest level of borrowing in 25 years.
