Volunteers serve as Wisconsin wolf detectives
Collecting a survey of carnivore prints is a methodical practice, but there's a little magic, too, as trackers envision woodland scenes based on evidence left in the snow. Volunteers serve as Wisconsin wolf detectives Collecting a survey of carnivore prints is a methodical practice, but there's a little magic, too, as trackers envision woodland scenes based on evidence left in the snow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Thu
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons...
|Mar 13
|BHM5267
|1
|Capital City Sunday
|Mar 12
|HELP KIDS with DR...
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar 10
|Alien Touch
|1
|Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies
|Mar 6
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|vocal local
|31
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC