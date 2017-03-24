Visitation announced for officer killed in Wausau area shooting, memorial fund for victims set
The Department of Justice released the visitation info for Detective Jason Weiland who was shot and killed during a shooting spree in Marathon County on Wednesday . Visitation will be held at DC Everest Senior High School at 6500 Anderson Street in Schofield, Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Thu
|BHM5267
|1
|Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15)
|Mar 21
|AAA
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons...
|Mar 13
|BHM5267
|1
|Capital City Sunday
|Mar 12
|HELP KIDS with DR...
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar 10
|Alien Touch
|1
|Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies
|Mar 6
|BHM5267
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC