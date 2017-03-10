UW seniors craft award-winning beer for commercial production
As part of the UW Campus Craft Brewery Beer competition, students from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences competed to produce an American Pale Ale for the Wisconsin Brewing Company to commercialize in full-scale production. Red Arrow American Pale Ale is this year's winning beer, crafted by UW seniors Elliot Dhuey and Graham Michaels.
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies
|Mar 6
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb 13
|vocal local
|31
|Feb '17
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb '17
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb '17
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan '17
|BHM5267
|1
