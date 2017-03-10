UW seniors craft award-winning beer f...

UW seniors craft award-winning beer for commercial production

As part of the UW Campus Craft Brewery Beer competition, students from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences competed to produce an American Pale Ale for the Wisconsin Brewing Company to commercialize in full-scale production. Red Arrow American Pale Ale is this year's winning beer, crafted by UW seniors Elliot Dhuey and Graham Michaels.

