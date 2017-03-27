Unemployment rises or holds steady in Wisconsin cities
The state Department of Workforce Development released data Wednesday that shows the unemployment rate rose in 30 of the state's 32 largest cities. The rate held steady at 3.7 percent in Eau Claire and 3.9 percent in La Crosse.
