Unemployment Rate Keeps Heading South
Governor Scott Walker says figures released by the Department of Workforce Development show Wisconsin had a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month of 3.7-percent...the lowest it's been since November of 2000. "The last time it was this low, Tommy Thompson was still working in that office and Bill Clinton was President of the United States.
