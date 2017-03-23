Unemployment Rate Keeps Heading South

Unemployment Rate Keeps Heading South

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Governor Scott Walker says figures released by the Department of Workforce Development show Wisconsin had a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month of 3.7-percent...the lowest it's been since November of 2000. "The last time it was this low, Tommy Thompson was still working in that office and Bill Clinton was President of the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras Thu BHM5267 1
Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15) Tue AAA 7
News Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
News Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons... Mar 13 BHM5267 1
News Capital City Sunday Mar 12 HELP KIDS with DR... 1
News Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement... Mar 10 Alien Touch 1
News Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies Mar 6 BHM5267 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,816 • Total comments across all topics: 279,789,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC