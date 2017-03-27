Tribal leaders to address Wisconsin lawmakers, officials
American Indian leaders in Wisconsin will give their annual State of the Tribes address to the Legislature and constitutional officers on April 4. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in a news release Tuesday that Stockbridge-Munsee tribe President Shannon Holsey will give the speech this year. Vos said in the release the State of the Tribes address, which began in 2005, promotes better communications between tribal nations and the state.
